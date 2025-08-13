Lilly launches Mounjaro KwikPen (tirzepatide) in India

Eli Lilly and Company announced that Mounjaro KwikPen (tirzepatide) is now available across India in all doses. Approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Mounjaro KwikPen, a prescription-based, once-weekly treatment, offers a convenient way for patients to administer their medication. Mounjaro is a dual agonist of glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptors, indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise for the treatment of:

Type 2 diabetes

Chronic weight management in adults with obesity (BMI ≥ 30) or overweight (BMI ≥ 27) with at least one weight-related comorbidity.

Mounjaro KwikPen is a multi-dose, single-patient-use prefilled pen. Each pen contains four fixed doses, administered once weekly. The pen will be available in six dose strengths: 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, and 15 mg, allowing healthcare professionals to personalise treatment plans to better suit individual patient needs.

Each Mounjaro KwikPen contains four full doses. Available strengths and prices are listed below.

Dose Strength Maximum Retail Price (per month) 2.5 mg KwikPen ₹14,000 5 mg KwikPen ₹17,500 7.5 mg KwikPen ₹22,000 10 mg KwikPen ₹22,000 12.5 mg KwikPen ₹27,500 15 mg KwikPen ₹27,500

Mounjaro is a prescription-only medication and must be used strictly under the supervision of a qualified healthcare professional. It is not approved for—and must not be used for—cosmetic weight loss. Patients are advised to consult their healthcare professional to determine whether Mounjaro® is appropriate for their individual needs.

Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is a single molecule, once-weekly, prescription-only medicine that selectively binds to and activates both GIP and GLP-1 receptors, which are natural incretin hormones. In a glucose-dependent manner, Mounjaro (tirzepatide) improves first-phase and second-phase insulin secretion and reduces glucagon levels; it also improves insulin sensitivity and delays gastric emptying. GIP receptors and GLP-1 receptors are both expressed in important areas of the brain that regulate appetite. Mounjaro (tirzepatide) reduces body weight and decreases fat mass by regulating appetite; moreover, Mounjaro (tirzepatide) has been demonstrated to regulate lipid utilisation. Mounjaro (tirzepatide) has already had a tremendous impact on millions of people living with type 2 diabetes and obesity, respectively.