Senores Pharmaceuticals acquires ANDAs from Teva Pharmaceuticals USA

Senores Pharmaceuticals (SPL), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Senores Pharmaceuticals, USA (SPI), has signed an agreement to acquire two products of USFDA-approved Abbreviated New Drug Applications from Teva Pharmaceuticals USA.

The addressable opportunity of the acquired ANDAs in the USA is ~USD 38 million (MAT December 2024)* as per IQVIA and ~USD 120 Mn (MAT June 2025)# as per the speciality data aggregator Symphony.

The acquisition will be funded through the Initial Public Offer proceeds raised by SPL. This is in line with the Objects of the IPO stated in the Red Herring Prospectus.