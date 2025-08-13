Greenspace Herbs unveils Quantum Ayurveda technology platform

Greenspace Herbs, a botanical ingredients company, announced the commercial launch of Quantum Ayurveda, a technology platform that enhances traditional herbal ingredients using quantum resonance principles. The innovation represents the commercialisation of quantum-enhanced botanical supplements.

The Quantum Ayurveda platform uses its resonance loading and lattice locking technology to make traditional Ayurvedic plants more bioavailable and easier to administer to specific areas. The business has mapped 25,000 bioactive signatures and is currently working on 150,000 more.

How the technology works

The three-stage Quantum Ayurveda process includes:

Frequency mapping : Advanced spectroscopic analysis identifies unique bioactive patterns in botanical ingredients Resonance loading: Stabilised quantum signatures are imprinted onto the ingredient at the molecular level Lattice locking: The enhanced signatures are permanently embedded within the ingredient’s crystalline structure for organ-specific release

This process can improve biochemical pathways, helping the body better handle oxidative stress.

Early testing indicates the enhanced ingredients offer the following advantages:

Enhanced reproducibility: Quantum-locked ingredients maintain consistent potency across harvests and seasons

Targeted delivery: Organ-aligned release profiles optimise ingredient utilisation

Scientific validation: Each ingredient includes comprehensive technical documentation supporting quality and efficacy claims

Regulatory compliance: Full dossiers support product approval in international markets

Timeline for various launches

September 2025: Preview showcase at Bharat Nutraverse, New Delhi

October 2025: Global launch at SupplySide West, Las Vegas

Early 2026: Commercial availability in India

The technology has already gained attention from international trade publications and is being evaluated by major supplement manufacturers in the United States and Europe.

Rigorous Scientific Development

The Quantum Ayurveda platform development involved collaboration with researchers from diverse scientific disciplines, including aerospace engineering and space health programs. While some collaborators have professional experience with organisations like NASA, the company emphasises that no space agency endorses or is affiliated with these products.

All ingredients undergo extensive third-party testing for chemistry, microbiology, and stability. The company is initiating observational studies to evaluate safety profiles and functional benefits, with results intended for peer review publication.

Market Impact and Future Applications

With a library of 175,000 bioactive signatures planned, Greenspace Herbs aims to revolutionise herbal supplement development. The platform enables rapid prototyping for targeted health applications, including stress resilience, metabolic support, and cognitive enhancement, all within existing dietary supplement regulations.

Regulatory and safety compliance

All Quantum Ayurveda ingredients are classified as dietary supplements intended to support normal physiological function and general well-being. The products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Greenspace provides comprehensive regulatory support, including claims substantiation and compliant labelling guidance for international markets.