Lilavati Hospital promoter family launches Lilavati Pharmacy

The Mehta family, the promoter of the Lilavati Hospital, is establishing a chain of Lilavati Pharmacy stores across the country.

The Lilavati Pharmacy project is being driven by Prashant Mehta, the promoter and MD.

The Lilavati Pharmacy chain will also commence a wellness programme for community members. Customers will be able to consult a doctor at the pharmacy itself and seek an appropriate line of treatment.

Mehta said, “The Lilavati Pharmacy in Ahmedabad is the first but significant step in our journey of opening 500 pharmacy stores pan-India in the next five years.”

Mehta is also leading Lilavati Hospital’s foray into Gujarat with a mega healthcare facility in GIFT City.