Dr Mansukh Mandaviya launches national R&D and Innovation Policy and PRIP scheme

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers and Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India launched of National Policy on Research and Development and Innovation in pharma-medtech sector in India and Scheme for promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma MedTech Sector (PRIP). Dr V K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, S Aparna, Secretary (Pharma), Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers and Dr Rajiv Bahl, Director General, ICMR were also present at the event.

Accentuating the benefits of the scheme, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya noted the scheme will focus on transforming India into a high-volume, high-value player in the global market of pharma, meeting the quality, accessibility, and affordability goals. He further stated, “The policy will help to create an ecosystem of skills and capacities including the academia and the private sectors, and give impetus to new talent among the youth through start-ups.”

This is a transformative stage in the Indian drugs and med-tech sector, he stressed where synergies are being created between various government institutions and agencies such as pharma Department, ICMR, DST, DBT, NIPER etc.

Dr Mandaviya said, “India can only achieve self-reliance in pharmaceuticals and medical devices by strengthening its research and development infrastructure that would drive the expansion of access to life-saving medicines and drugs and help India become a global pharma and medical exports hub. We need to make policies, new products and new research according to the needs of our country and the world, in consultation with industries and academia. We should become so independent that we should not be dependent on anyone for our critical needs.”

Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog said that after learning lessons from the past, India is leading the world. These clusters of reforms will transform the pharma medtech sector. We also need to focus on collaboration between academia, public and private institutions. This scheme and these initiatives will help in preparing us for the future challenges and ensuring national bio security.

The PIB release shared the following details about National Policy on Research and Development and Innovation in Pharma MedTech Sector in India

1. As per the Allocation of Business Rules, the Department of Pharmaceuticals has been assigned, amongst others, the work related to promotion and co-ordination of basic, appl