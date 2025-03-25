Leading the change: Why companies must prioritise women in management

In today’s business landscape, having a mix of genders in leadership isn’t simply the right thing to do; it’s a smart move. Women bring unique strengths, fostering inclusivity, empathy, and a sense of belonging while uniting people with their collaborative spirit.. These traits make the workplace better and help the company thrive. Research repeatedly shows that businesses with more women in top roles do better than those mostly led by men. Even though things are improving, women are still in the minority when it comes to management. This underscores the importance of companies actively working to elevate more women into leadership positions.

Based on McKinsey’s 2024 Women in the Workplace report, 29 per cent of C-suite roles are currently occupied by women, up significantly from 17 per cent in 2015. While the representation at the leadership level has gotten better, the pace at entry and manager levels is still sluggish, creating an out-of-balance corporate pipeline. Closing this gap is crucial—not just for equity but also for innovation, employee happiness, and business success.

Why we need more women in management

Women perform better in leadership positions

Women consistently show superior leadership qualities. According to a 2019 Zenger and Folkman study, women surpassed men in 17 of the 19 most important leadership abilities, such as resilience, integrity, self-improvement, and inspiring teams. Their collaboration and people management skills enable them to be successful leaders, which translates into improved team performance and organisational success. Organisations have taken notice of this and are making efforts to develop an inclusive culture where women can excel.

Diverse views promote innovation

Female leaders offer distinct viewpoints, creative problem-solving, and fresh ideas. Their leadership style encourages imagination, diversity, and thoughtful planning, potentially resulting in improved business results. Research indicates that businesses with women in high-ranking positions often enjoy greater profitability and stronger financial success.

Women value employee welfare

One of the key traits of women leaders is their focus on employee well-being. The 2023 KPMG Advancing the Future of Women in Business survey revealed that 79 per cent of women executives prioritise wellness, including self-care, work-life balance, and mental health support for their teams. Their emphasis on creating a healthy work environment reduces burnout and improves overall productivity.

Stronger workplace culture and employee satisfaction

Female leaders are more likely to create a supportive and collaborative work culture, resulting in greater employee satisfaction and engagement. They are more likely to mentor and develop team members, building a culture of learning and development. A more empathetic and inclusive leadership style also results in greater employee retention and workplace morale.

Establish good professional relationships

Leadership is all about building strong connections, and women truly shine in this aspect. A study by Leadership Circle in 2022 revealed that women outperformed others in areas like “connecting and relating to others” and “authenticity and awareness,” traits that make the workplace more harmonious and teamwork more effective. Their talent for mentoring and inspiring others makes them exceptional leaders.

How to increase women’s representation in leadership

Despite the clear benefits of having women in management, barriers still exist. Companies must take intentional steps to ensure more women rise to leadership positions. Here’s how:

Offer mentorship opportunities – Mentoring programs may assist in developing the skills necessary for leadership positions among women.

Establish flexible work spaces – Flexible workspaces allow women to manage professional and personal tasks more efficiently.

Provide diversity and inclusion training – Creating awareness about biases and having an inclusive culture can open up more opportunities for women.

Ensure equal growth opportunities – Implementing fair promotion policies and leadership pathways ensures that women have equal chances to advance.

Companies that promote women to leadership positions create stronger, more vibrant work environments. Women contribute with important insights, leadership skills, and a people-focused philosophy that raises employee engagement and performance. Through mentorship development, equal opportunities, and inclusive policies, firms can encourage innovation, develop a more balanced leadership composition, and lay the foundation for sustained success.