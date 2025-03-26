CNS market to surpass $80 bn in 2025, driven by MS and psychiatric drug innovation: GlobalData

The global central nervous system (CNS) market is projected to exceed $80 billion in sales in 2025 for the first time since 2013, making a significant resurgence after a decade of stagnation. This revival positions CNS as the fifth-fastest growing therapy area in 2025, driven by strong multiple sclerosis (MS) drug sales and renewed psychiatric drug innovation, according to GlobalData.

The revival of CNS drug development is being fueled by advancements in neuroimmunology and neurodegeneration, moving beyond conventional dopamine and serotonin pathways. Leading the shift are Roche’s Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) and Novartis’s Kesimpta (ofatumumab)—two anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies—expected to dominate the market. Ocrevus alone is forecasted to generate $8.1 billion in sales, accounting for nearly 10 per cent of the total CNS revenue.

Eleni Tokali, Pharma Analyst, GlobalData, comments, “For years, CNS was deprioritised due to high R&D costs, clinical complexity and major failures in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), which discouraged further investment. Now, the success of MS drugs and psychiatry breakthroughs is flipping the narrative, reigniting investment in CNS therapeutics.”

According to GlobalData’s Sales and Forecast Database, the CNS market is expected to grow 8 per cent year-over-year in 2025- its strongest growth in over a decade. The success of anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies in relapsed multiple sclerosis (RMS), Ocrevus and Kesimpta, has solidified neuroimmunology as a commercially viable and high-growth space.

Beyond MS, psychiatric drug innovation is accelerating, with renewed focus on N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor modulators and psychedelic-assisted therapies. These next-generation treatments offer promising alternatives for treatment-resistance depression and PTSD, signalling a shift away from traditional serotonin- and dopamine-based drugs.

Tokali adds, “The CNS market is at a turning point. With breakthroughs in psychiatry, Alzheimer’s, and MS, pharma is moving towards a more diversified and sustainable approach to neurological and psychiatric drug development.”

The approval of Eisai/Biogen’s Leqembi (lecanemab) in 2023 has opened new door for Alzheimer’s disease treatment, but commercial and regulatory challenges remain. Future tau-targeting and neuroinflammation-focused therapies could further strengthen CNS as a high-value market segment.

Tokali concludes, “Alzheimer’s remains one of the most complex areas of drug development, but recent approvals signal progress. The next wave of innovations will determine the CNS market’s trajectory beyond 2025.”