Körber’s Werum PAS-X MES gets Asia Bioprocessing Excellence Award in ‘software’ category

For the fifth consecutive year, Körber has been awarded the Asia Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Award (ABEA) in recognition of its Werum PAS-X MES, a manufacturing execution system for pharma, biotech and cell and gene therapy production.

The Asia Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Award honors exceptional experts, organisations and technologies that offer excellence enabling significant added value in biotech manufacturing, focusing on faster processes, lower costs, and higher quality.

A company statement said, “With this award, Körber’s biotech community acknowledges the innovations of Körber’s Business Area Pharma and the continuous development of its software products. The latest PAS-X MES 3.3 version will further drive the transformation of MES through cloud and SaaS operations in Asia Pacific and globally. Additional emphasis is put on intelligence and analytic products to ensure customers get the most out of their manufacturing data to drive efficiency.”

“We are delighted to receive the ‘Best Bioprocessing Supplier Award: Software’ for our Werum PAS-X MES for pharma, biotech and cell and gene therapies for the fifth year in a row. Many thanks to our customers who appreciate our efforts so much. This award is a true proof of their trust in our experience and expertise in this highly regulated industry. This success is the validation that drives us every day to develop innovative software products that make the difference – for our customers and the global challenges of the pharmaceutical industry,” said Teerapong Cheepchol, President Software Asia, Körber Business Area Pharma, during the award ceremony in Singapore.

The award ceremony was held in conjunction with the 10th annual Biologics Manufacturing Asia 2023 conference on 15-16 March 2023.