Kinny Singh appointed Deputy Secretary in Department of Pharmaceuticals

IAS officer Kinny Singh has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Department of Pharmaceuticals under the Central Staffing Scheme.

Singh, a 2014-batch officer of the AGMUT cadre, has been given a tenure of four years from the date of assuming charge, or until further orders. Her appointment follows a recommendation for central deputation by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

As Deputy Secretary, Kinny Singh will play a role in policy formulation and administrative decision-making, supporting initiatives to strengthen India’s pharma ecosystem.

The role will support ongoing efforts to boost domestic manufacturing, encourage innovation, and improve access to affordable medicines.

Appointments under the Central Staffing Scheme are designed to bring experienced administrative leadership into key ministries, enabling more effective policy execution and governance.

Prior to this appointment, Singh held several important roles in the Delhi government, including Member (Administration) at the Delhi Jal Board, along with positions in health administration and public grievance systems.