Jubilant Ingrevia commissions new acetic anhydride plant at Bharuch, Gujarat

Jubilant Ingrevia announced the commissioning of its new Acetic Anhydride plant, at its manufacturing facility in west India at Bharuch, Gujarat. This plant adds around 60,000 MT of capacity, whereby scaling Jubilant Ingrevia’s overall annual Acetic Anhydride capacity to 210,000 MT. This enhanced capacity will also help the company to increase its global presence in various geographies and achieve a leadership position in the global merchant markets. In the domestic market it further strengthens and consolidates Jubilant Ingrevia’s position as a market leader.

With this additional capacity, Jubilant Ingrevia also provides an opportunity to its global customers to further expand their downstream products across end-user industries viz. pharma, agrochemicals, food, vitamins, wood acetylation, electronics, dyes industry etc.

On this occasion, Rajesh Srivastava, CEO & MD, Jubilant Ingrevia said, “We are pleased with the commissioning of our new global scale Acetic Anhydride plant. We are happy to see that our efforts to become a reliable supplier of Acetic Anhydride for international customers are now showing significant results. This has led us to the decision to add a new plant with global scale capacity and hence achieve leadership in Acetic Anhydride’s global merchant market.”