Jubilant HollisterStier launches third Sterile Fill & Finish line at Spokane facility

Jubilant Pharmova announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Jubilant HollisterStier LLC (JHS), successfully launched its New Sterile Fill & Finish line, the third at its Spokane Manufacturing Facility in Washington, US. JHS is a North American pharmaceutical contract manufacturer specialising in sterile injectables and serving global innovator pharma companies. The launch was marked by the successful production of the inaugural batch, initiating revenue generation from the new line. This milestone forms part of Jubilant HollisterStier’s multi-phase expansion strategy and brings an additional 50 per cent capacity at the Spokane facility.

The new line features advanced isolator technology designed to deliver enhanced sterility assurance, throughput, and operational precision. Built to meet global regulatory standards, the line enhances the company’s ability to support complex injectable programmes across various therapeutic areas. The US$132 million investment towards this third line reflects Jubilant Pharmova’s long-term commitment to innovation, quality, and supply chain resilience.

Chris Preti, CEO – CDMO Sterile Injectables, said, “Launching our Third Line is more than a milestone for us—it’s a defining moment in Jubilant HollisterStier’s journey. This expansion also reflects our deep-rooted commitment, to continued growth, technological excellence and the community at Spokane. With Third Line now operational and Fourth Line on the horizon, we are not just doubling our capacity, we’re building a future that will create hundreds of new jobs, strengthen the US pharmaceutical supply chain and reaffirm our role as a trusted partner in delivering life-saving therapies to patients around the world.”

He further added, “In the wake of new tariffs imposed by the US Government, large innovator pharma companies are looking for high quality, US manufacturing facilities. Therefore, we are witnessing a very strong traction in Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for the New Line. We expect to reach the full utilisation for the New Line in the next 3 years.”

Together with the commissioning of its upcoming fourth line, JHS is on track to double total sterile injectable manufacturing capacity at its Spokane facility. The strategic investment reinforces JHS’ leadership in domestic US pharmaceutical manufacturing. By expanding infrastructure and increasing onshore capacity, the company is contributing to US national health security and helping reduce reliance on offshore supply chains.