Cadila Pharmaceuticals launches Dlorfast-M tablets for management of allergic rhinitis and urticaria

Cadila Pharmaceuticals has announced the launch of Dlorfast-M Tablets, a fixed-dose combination therapy containing Desloratadine (5 mg) and Montelukast (10 mg). The product is developed for the management of allergic rhinitis and urticaria.

Allergic rhinitis and urticaria are chronic health conditions that affect millions of people globally, leading to symptoms such as recurrent sneezing, nasal congestion, itching, hives, and swelling. These conditions can impact productivity, sleep, and overall well-being. In India, cases of allergy-related disorders have increased over the past decade due to factors including rising pollution levels, lifestyle changes, and genetic predisposition.

To address this issue, Cadila Pharmaceuticals has introduced Dlorfast-M as a dual-action therapy targeting two pathways of the allergic response—histamine and leukotriene—aiming to provide wider and more effective symptom management.

Desloratadine is a selective histamine H₁-receptor antagonist that blocks histamine, which is responsible for itching, swelling, and other allergic reactions. Montelukast is a selective leukotriene receptor antagonist that binds to cysteinyl leukotriene receptors, helping prevent airway oedema, smooth muscle contraction, and inflammatory responses. The combination of both compounds works together to offer comprehensive symptom relief that surpasses the effects of using either component alone.

Clinical evaluations have shown that the Desloratadine and Montelukast combination helps improve respiratory allergic symptoms. The once-daily dosage is designed to support patient adherence and tolerability, making it suitable for long-term allergy management. Dlorfast-M Tablets are indicated for adults and adolescents with allergic rhinitis and urticaria and are taken orally once a day.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Rajiv I. Modi, Chairman and Managing Director of Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, said; “With the launch of Dlorfast-M, Cadila Pharmaceuticals continues its mission to provide accessible, effective, and innovative therapies to patients. This dual-action formulation addresses both histamine and leukotriene pathways, offering superior symptom control and improving quality of life for people living with allergies.”

Cadila Pharmaceuticals has a long-standing presence in respiratory and allergy care. The launch of Dlorfast-M expands its portfolio in this therapeutic segment and aligns with the company’s focus on providing healthcare solutions for patients across India and international markets.