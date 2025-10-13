Lupin to present Phase 1a clinical trial data of STING agonist LNP3693 at ESMO Congress 2025

Global pharma company Lupin announced that it will present data from its Phase 1a clinical trial evaluating LNP3693, a STING agonist, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Berlin, Germany, from October 17 to October 21, 2025.

The presentation, titled “A phase 1 dose escalation study of LNP3693 (STING agonist) in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors & lymphoma,” will be featured in the Investigational Immunotherapy session under Presentation Number 1553P. It will be available for viewing on October 19, 2025, from 09:00 to 17:00 CEST.

LNP3693 is an investigational parenteral STING agonist. The presentation will provide qualitative insights into its safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary anti-tumour activity in patients with solid tumours.

“This marks another important milestone for us. Following our successful presentation of LNP7457, a PRMT5 inhibitor, at ASCO in June 2025, it is a privilege to present the findings of another Phase 1 clinical trial for LNP3693, a STING agonist, at ESMO. ESMO’s acknowledgment of the clinical research conducted in India underscores the proficiency of our team in oncology drug discovery, research, and clinical development,” said Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin.

Details of the Presentation:

Date and Time: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 09:00–17:00 (CEST)

Session Title: A Phase 1 Dose Escalation Study of LNP3693 (STING Agonist) in Patients with Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors & Lymphoma

Category: Investigational Immunotherapy

Clinical Trial Registration Number: CTRI/2023/10/059147

Presentation Number: 1553P

Complete data has been submitted for presentation at the ESMO Congress 2025 and will be discussed during the official session.

All regular abstracts accepted for presentation at the ESMO Congress 2025 will be published online via the ESMO website on Monday, October 13, at 6:05 p.m. ET (12:05 a.m. CEST). All accepted abstracts will also be published in the ESMO Congress 2025 Abstract Book, a supplement to the official ESMO journal, Annals of Oncology.