JP Nadda inaugurates First Policy Makers’ forum in New Delhi

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, and Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda inaugurated the ‘First Policy Makers’ Forum’, which will run until August 22, 2024. To elevate India’s position in the global pharmaceutical sector, the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), in collaboration with the MoHFW and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), hosted an international delegation of policymakers and drug regulators from 15 countries. The forum featured the launch of innovative digital platforms for pharmacopoeia and drug safety monitoring.

Underscoring India’s commitment to expanding the global recognition of the Indian Pharmacopoeia, the forum witnessed participation from various countries including Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Guyana, Jamaica, Lao PDR, Lebanon, Malawi, Mozambique, Nauru, Nicaragua, Sri Lanka, Syria, Uganda and Zambia. The forum aims to foster meaningful discussions on the recognition of the IP and the implementation of India’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), popularly known as the Janaushadhi Scheme.

Welcoming the delegates from drug regulatory authorities and the health ministries from Latin American, African, Southeast Asian, and Pacific regions participating in the program, Nadda stated that “this forum will provide an excellent opportunity to exchange views on the safety, efficacy, and the quality of medical pharmaceutical products amongst the participating countries that will ensure that we uphold the highest standards for the benefit of the patients”. He added that “India has long been identified as the ‘pharmacy of the world’. We are proud that our generic drugs help to treat diseases like malaria, HIV-AIDS, and tuberculosis which are usually considered as the health problems of developing countries.”

Emphasising India’s commitment to eradicating these diseases, Nadda stated “This contribution underscores India’s commitment to global health and its responsibility in bridging the healthcare gap in developing nations.” He also highlighted that since administering drugs for HIV-AIDS is very costly and had become a burden for developing nations, the Indian manufacturers came forward and took the lead in providing effective and affordable drugs.

Nadda further stated, “India has always been the world leader in the production and supply of vaccines contributing to approximately 60 per cent of the global supply of vaccines.” He explained that the World Health Organization procures 70 per cent of its vaccine demand from India. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, India supplied COVID-19 vaccines to several countries under the Vaccine Maitri Programme. This highlights India’s commitment to serving humanity without any discrimination”, he added.

Nadda remarked, “India has made remarkable progress in global health diplomacy and pharmaceutical leadership through various initiatives and international collaborations, embodying the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India has launched several key initiatives, including the Jan Aushadhi Scheme. This program aims to provide high-quality medicines to all segments of society, especially the underprivileged, by establishing Jan Aushadhi centres nationwide. These centres offer generic medicines of equal quality to branded ones at more affordable prices, without compromising on quality. All medicines supplied through this scheme meet the standards set by the Indian Pharmacopoeia. The success of this initiative in India stands as a model that could be adopted by other countries to improve global access to affordable healthcare.

Additionally, the Government of India has launched several initiatives to enhance access to medicines and healthcare services. The Ayushman Bharat scheme, for instance, is the world’s largest government-funded healthcare programme, providing assurance and insurance coverage for more than 500 million people for $ 6,000. Under the Prime Minister’s leadership, this scheme is a “testament to our commitment to ensure healthcare to the most vulnerable section of society”.

Nadda added, “As India’s pharmaceuticals and the healthcare sector continue to grow, our focus remains on improving global health. India’s collaboration with various countries is a testament to its dedication to this goal. Nadda said, “The discussions under the Policymakers’ Forum will pave the way for patient safety worldwide, successful implementation of shared goals and will strengthen our healthcare systems while building lasting relationships among our countries.”

Dr Arunish Chawla, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals stated, “A global trend is emerging as patients increasingly opt for generic medicines. Generic medicines adhere to regulatory standardisation equivalent to WHO standards and practices and are at least 50 to 90 per cent cheaper than branded medicines. There is a rising feeling in the world to move towards generic medicines”. Highlighting the success of the Janaushadhi Programme, he stated that, “in just a short span of 10 years, the out-of-pocket expenditure has fallen over 40 per cent due to generic medicines which is evidence of the success of the Jan Arogya Programme and more than 10,000 Janaushadhi Kendras are running in every nook and corner of the country. Jan Arogya is a social service that we want to offer to help other countries in other parts of the world where Healthcare expenditure is a major concern.”

A key highlight of the event was the launch of two significant digital platforms by the Minister of Health and Family Welfare and, Chemicals and Fertilizers —the IP Online Portal and the Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring System (ADRMS) software. The IP Online Portal represents a major step towards digitalizing the Indian Pharmacopoeia, making drug standards more accessible to stakeholders worldwide. This initiative aligns with the Government of India’s commitment to promoting environmentally friendly solutions under the ‘Digital India’ campaign.

The ADRMS software, developed as part of the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India, is India’s first indigenous medical product safety database tailored to the needs of the Indian population. It facilitates the collection and analysis of adverse events related to medicines and medical devices, thereby significantly strengthening the country’s pharmacovigilance infrastructure. This software not only streamlines the reporting process but also empowers consumers and healthcare professionals to directly report adverse events, ensuring a more comprehensive capture of safety information.

These digital initiatives are expected to enhance the accessibility and efficiency of drug safety monitoring and standards compliance, further boosting India’s position as a leader in the global pharmaceutical landscape.

The successful launch of these digital platforms and the ongoing discussions at the Policy Makers’ Forum reflect the Government’s continuous efforts to ensure that Indian pharmacopoeia and healthcare standards are recognized and respected worldwide. This solidifies India’s position as a global leader in the pharmaceutical sector, committed to improving global health through collaboration, innovation, and leadership.

During the forum sessions held today, foreign delegates engaged in in-depth discussions with their Indian counterparts on the safety, efficacy, and quality of medical products. The Department of Pharmaceuticals led focused discussions on the Janaushadhi Scheme, exploring how this initiative could be adopted to improve access to affordable medicines internationally, further demonstrating India’s commitment to global health equity.

As part of the visit, the delegates are scheduled to explore a Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Agra, gaining direct insights into India’s efforts to provide affordable healthcare. They will also visit the vaccine and drug manufacturing facilities and research centres at Genome Valley, Hyderabad, offering a comprehensive understanding of India’s capabilities in drug production and its dedication to advancing global health standards.

Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General (India) and Secretary-cum-Scientific Director, IPC; Rajiv Wadhawan, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry; Rohith Rathish, Joint Secretary-Ministry of External Affairs and senior officers of the Union government were present during the