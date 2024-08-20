Agilisium recognised as a leader in Everest Group life sciences digital services for mid-market enterprises PEAK matrix report

Agilisium, a digital innovations partner for Life Sciences companies, announced that it has been chosen as a leader by the Everest Group in their Life Sciences Digital Services for Mid-Market Enterprises PEAK Matrix Assessment report, 2024. The assessment study involved the evaluation of the vision, capability (strategy, scope of services, innovation, delivery footprint), and market impact (market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered) of over 26 niche providers and their range of offerings for Life Sciences enterprises globally.

Life sciences mid-market enterprises are agile, have ambitious growth plans, and look for innovation-led differentiation to create value. Agilisium aims to resonate with their expectations and is one of their partners. To this end, the Everest Group evaluated Agilisium’s capabilities across the Life Sciences value chain—from discovery through clinical trials, manufacturing, and sales and marketing—along with client case studies and references.

Raj Babu, Founder and CEO, Agilisium said, “To address the unique needs of mid-market enterprises, backed by data across LS functions, Agilisium has created a collaborative ecosystem that brings together leading life sciences-centric partners, technology majors, academia, and research institutions. It has also invested significantly in Agilisium Labs, a dedicated innovation sandbox that focuses on building advanced analytics and GenAI solutions across the life sciences value chain.”

“Mid-market life sciences enterprises face unique challenges that distinguish them from their larger counterparts, necessitating distinct sourcing needs, such as client intimacy, agility, and cost-effective innovation, to stay competitive. Recognising these specific needs, providers are tailoring their strategies to offer personalised support and innovative solutions, capitalising on the increasing mid-market demand,” says Durga Ambati, Practice Director, Everest Group.

Agilisium counts seven of the top 10 mid-market life sciences companies as its clients. The company has brought on board seasoned technology and domain experts, attracting senior talent from some of the top life sciences companies such as Novartis, Amgen, Bayer, UCB, and Sanofi to build next-generation solutions that address the structural shifts in the industry.