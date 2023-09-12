How Women In Nutraceuticals (WIN) is helping to create an environment where all genders can thrive

The Express Pharma – Nutrify Today Boardroom series offers a platform for meaningful dialogues on the vast ocean of opportunities for the Indian pharma sector to be reaped in nutraceuticals, provided the right course is set for long and sustainable growth.

The gender gap in the workplace, including the nutraceutical sector, is a significant issue that affects millions of individuals worldwide. Women often face obstacles such as unequal pay, disparities in promotions, incidents of sexual harassment, and racism. Despite more women entering the workforce, achieving gender equality remains a challenge.

In this video, Lynda Doyle, President and CEO, Avant Nutrition LLC moderates a discussion on how Women In Nutraceuticals (WIN) is helping to create an environment where all genders can thrive. In discussion with Heather Granato, Vice President, Partnerships & Sustainability Informa Markets; Gillian Fish, President & CEO, The 6AM Agency; Dr. Anand Swaroop, President, Cepham and Rajat Mittal Shah, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Nutriventia Healthcare, panellists celebrate some early success stories and best practices on how nutraceutical workplaces can reduce the gender gap.