ISCR hosts 18th Annual Conference, launches AI and ML paper on clinical research

The Indian Society for Clinical Research (ISCR) hosted its 18th Annual Conference at CIDCO Exhibition & Convention Centre, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, on 31 January and 1 February 2025. The event marked two decades of ISCR’s work in advancing clinical research in India and saw participation from over 2,100 delegates and 300 speakers.

Discussions at the conference centred around the theme, “Enhancing India’s Success in Clinical Research: Unifying Innovation, Technology, and Patient Centricity.” Experts addressed topics including patient-centric approaches in clinical trials, ethics, artificial intelligence, data management, statistical reporting, medical writing, programming, and academic participation in research.

A key highlight of the event was the launch of ISCR’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) paper during the inaugural session. The paper highlighted the role of AI and ML in shaping clinical research methodologies.

Dr. Santosh Kadam, President of IMA Maharashtra, delivered the inaugural address, emphasising the role of innovation in addressing unmet medical needs. He stated that clinical research ensures the safety and efficacy of new medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, and devices.

Speakers included industry experts such as Dr. Arijit Nag (Tata Memorial Center), Dr. Rahul Purwar (IIT Mumbai), Dr Ganesh Dakhle (AIIMS Nagpur), Dr. Kshitij Jadhav (IIT Mumbai), and Dr Anant Patil (DY Patil Medical College, Nerul). Representatives from R&D organisations such as Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s, Biocon, and multinational research organisations shared insights on emerging technologies, methodologies, and patient-centric approaches.

The conference featured interactive sessions such as “Revolutionising Dose Decision Making” and “Harnessing the Power of Statistics in Cancer Care.” Discussions focused on regulatory submissions, bridging data gaps, and improving clinical trial methodologies through advanced statistical tools.

Dr Sanish Davis, President of ISCR, stated, “The 18th Annual Conference exemplifies our commitment to advancing the discipline of clinical research in India by fostering collaboration and innovation. As methodologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, decentralised trials, adaptive designs, and patient-centric approaches rapidly evolve, this platform enables meaningful discussions on integrating these advancements into the Indian clinical research ecosystem. Together with academia, regulators, innovation-driven R&D organisations, and patients, ISCR aims to push the vision of Viksit Bharat to bring forth impactful healthcare solutions, prioritising both quality and accessibility.”

India’s evolving policy landscape continues to shape its clinical research ecosystem. Regulatory advancements position the country to drive innovation, enhance patient outcomes, and strengthen its role in global clinical trials.

Beyond the conference, ISCR has been working to raise public awareness about clinical research. In 2024, the organisation’s Run4Research initiative engaged the public in discussions on its impact on healthcare, reinforcing ISCR’s efforts to bridge knowledge gaps and foster trust in clinical research.