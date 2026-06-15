Ipca Laboratories and Bhami’s Research Laboratory signs global licensing agreement for subcutaneous biologics platform

Ipca Laboratories (Ipca), Mumbai, and Bhami’s Research Laboratory (BRL) have announced a global licensing agreement for BRL’s proprietary high-concentration subcutaneous biologics delivery platform.

Under the agreement, Ipca will gain access to BRL’s platform for the development and commercialisation of multiple monoclonal antibody products targeting oncology and inflammatory diseases.

Pranay Godha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ipca Laboratories, said, “By pairing Ipca’s established science with BRL’s Novel Formulation Platform, we’re accelerating developing affordable biologics for people battling cancer and autoimmune disease worldwide.”

Surya Pai, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, BRL, said, “We are delighted to be expanding the reach of our novel, proprietary, patented subcutaneous protein delivery platform technology through this exciting partnership with Ipca to develop differentiated biologics for the global market. This strategic partnership is designed to make patient care convenient, affordable and safe.”

Akhil Shah, Director and Chief Executive Officer, WeTranslate, said, “WeTranslate was founded with a simple belief—that world-class innovation deserves worldclass commercialization pathways. BRL has built a differentiated formulation technology platform, and Ipca brings the scale, expertise, and global reach required to unlock its full potential. We are delighted to support this collaboration and look forward to seeing its impact on the future of biologic drug delivery.”