Pharmexcil appoints Bhavin Mehta as Vice-Chairman

The Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), an authorised body under the Government of India for pharmaceutical export promotion, has appointed Bhavin Mukund Mehta, Wholetime Director of Kilitch Drugs (India) Limited, as its Vice-Chairman.

Bhavin Mehta has over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. As Director at Kilitch Drugs (India), he led the company’s export initiatives, expanding its presence beyond India while also strengthening its position in the domestic market. His expertise spans leadership, business development, strategy management, international marketing, and operations.

In 2012, the Ministry of Commerce appointed Mehta as Chairman of the Exhibition Committee for Pharmexcil. In this role, he played a key role in establishing IPHEX, India’s largest exhibition aimed at promoting pharmaceutical exports.

Commenting on his appointment, Bhavin Mehta said, “I am truly honoured to be appointed as Vice-Chairman at Pharmexcil. While promoting the growth of pharmaceuticals exports, I am also committed to promoting the growth of MSMEs within India’s pharmaceutical sector, which plays a vital role in enhancing global health. Together, we will work to unlock new opportunities, drive innovation, and strengthen India’s position as a leader in pharmaceutical exports worldwide.”

Mehta holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from S.P. Jain Institute of Management, Mumbai, and a Bachelor of Pharmaceutical Sciences degree from the University of Mumbai.