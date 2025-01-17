Intra-Cellular Therapies acquisition will expand J&J’s presence in neurology space, says GlobalData

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) recently announced the acquisition of Intra-Cellular Therapies, a biopharmaceutical company specialising in the development of treatments targeting complex psychiatric and neurological disorders. The deal is the biggest biotech M&A transaction since 2023. As part of the acquisition, J&J will obtain Intra-Cellular’s extensive neurology portfolio, which will allow them to grow its market share in major indications such as schizophrenia, agitation and psychosis in Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s disease, and opioid use disorder, says GlobalData.

Jos Opdenakker, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, comments, “J&J’s acquisition of Intra-Cellular Therapies presents a significant synergy of expertise in neuropsychiatric conditions and signals J&J’s intent to diversify its own portfolio of products within the CNS market. The deal includes Intra-Cellular’s Caplyta, which is approved for bipolar I and II disorders as well as schizophrenia. It is also currently under FDA review for major depressive disorder. The addition of Caplyta to J&J’s lineup of psychiatric therapies may well present a very shrewd acquisition.”

GlobalData forecasts that, as a therapy for schizophrenia, Caplyta could drive sales of approximately $229 million by 2033 in the seven major markets (7MM-the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan).

Opdenakker adds, “Key opinion leaders (KOLs) previously interviewed by GlobalData have noted that Caplyta is more tolerable than other antipsychotics as it causes less weight gain. Another advantage that Caplyta holds over other antipsychotics is its versatility, as it is being investigated in psychiatric indications other than schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, where it originally received approval.”

Caplyta is currently under FDA review for major depressive disorder (MDD), with a decision anticipated in the first half of 2025. GlobalData forecasts that Caplyta could generate sales of $640 million in MDD by 2029 in the 7MM.

Opdenakker continues, “The addition of Caplyta could be particularly significant, given its versatility as a proven treatment for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, as well as a potential label expansion into MDD.”

As part of the acquisition, J&J would add several agents to its neurology pipeline, including the Phase II asset ITI-1284, for generalised anxiety disorder as well as Alzheimer’s disease-related psychosis and agitation.

Anti-agitation and anti-psychosis drugs present a major part of the Alzheimer’s disease (AD) treatment landscape. GlobalData forecasts that anti-agitation and anti-psychosis drugs could produce sales of $1.4 billion by 2033 in eight major pharmaceutical markets (8MM-the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China).

Opdenakker comments, “J&J is already a prominent force in AD, boasting Reminyl, Haldol, and Risperdal as part of its portfolio of products targeting AD and AD-related psychosis and agitation. Therefore, the addition of ITI-1284 bolsters J&J’s AD pipeline and could allow the company to further cement its position as a major player in the AD-related psychosis and agitation segment of the market—that is, should ITI-1284 benefit from J&J’s extensive capital and R&D capabilities and gain approval. “

Opdenakker concludes, “Pipeline agents included in the deal, such as ITI-1284, may allow J&J to achieve greater market share in AD. Other pipeline agents in the deal include those being developed for new therapeutic indications such as Parkinson’s disease and opioid use disord