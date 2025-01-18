Responsible sourcing and manufacturing: Growing towards a sustainable future with Lonza

As environmental concerns continue to intensify, the pressure on the pharmaceutical industry to reduce its overall environmental impact, particularly in final dosage forms, is growing proportionately. With over 600 billion pharmaceutical capsules consumed annually worldwide, Lonza (the largest global supplier to the pharma industry) recognises its crucial role in driving sustainable practices. Lonza’s comprehensive sustainability approach spans the entire value chain, from raw material selection to end-of-life solutions.

Carbon contributing factors: The mitigating factors throughout the drug development process

The carbon-contributing factors in the production and distribution of Capsugel capsules at Lonza can be categorised into three main areas: upstream, operational, and downstream activities. Each of these areas plays a critical role in the overall carbon footprint associated with capsule production. It is important to define first that greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are classified into three scopes. Scope 1 covers all direct GHG emissions, such as natural gas combustion. Scope 2 covers indirect GHG emissions from the production of purchased energy (e.g. electricity). Finally, Scope 3 covers emissions from the supply chain, mainly from the production of raw materials.

Let us dive deeper into the three key areas of carbon emissions across the value chain which are crucial for Lonza to implement effective sustainability measures:

Upstream Activities Indirect Emissions Across the Value Chain (Scope 3)

Carbon emissions at Lonza are primarily introduced upstream through the raw materials used in capsule production, such as gelatin, HPMC, and Pullulan. This segment contributes up to 75 per cent of the total carbon footprint and is primarily derived from raw material sourcing (e.g. Gelatin, HPMC) and initial processing. Lonza has implemented the following robust measures including:

◆ Sourcing from responsible suppliers that meet strict compliance standards and have programs in place to reduce their emissions in line with science

◆ Selecting non-GMO and sustainably harvested materials

◆ Establishing local sourcing networks to reduce transportation emissions

Operational Level (Scope 1: Direct Carbon Emissions and Scope 2 Purchased Electricity and Steam)

At the operational level, Lonza focuses on designing capsule manufacturing equipment that requires less energy and water. Manufacturing processes are optimised to minimise waste, maximise utility efficiency, reclaim energy, and conserve water, ensuring more sustainable and resource-efficient production. Furthermore, Lonza is switching to renewable electricity and gradually to carbon-free energy (e.g. using biomass or heat pumps).

Downstream Activities (Scope 3)

Lonza has designed optimised distribution networks to reduce transport distances to customers, ensuring efficient logistics with a lower carbon footprint. The company focuses on utilising packaging to minimise end-of-life waste