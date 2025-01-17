Strengthening our presence within APAC through increased penetration is a key focus

To start, can you tell us about Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients and its presence in the APAC market?

With roots back to Capsugel and InterHealth, Lonza has been a manufacturing pioneer and trusted partner for leading global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies for more than 100 years. This experience and expertise has allowed us to become an industry leader in providing innovative and reliable capsules and science-backed ingredients for use in a variety of pharma and nutra applications around the world.

Within the APAC market, our manufacturing sites in China, Japan and India deliver a wide variety of capsule solutions to meet many common applications and patient needs. We are committed to manufacturing excellence, exceeding industry quality standards and to obtaining global and regional certification to help our customers maintain their regulatory and market compliance.

What are some of the key challenges you face in the APAC market?

The APAC market is highly fragmented, with varying regulatory standards and consumer preferences across countries. With a mix of both developed economies such as Japan and Australia and emerging economies like India and China, customer demands vary greatly, and each market requires a tailored approach. A resource-intensive approach is often required to support in navigating varying regulatory frameworks and local requirements.

Additionally, the competition is fierce, with both local and multinational companies vying for market share. With increasing cost pressures on our pharma customers, the expectation is that we deliver value at a competitive price point.

How is Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients addressing these challenges?

We are focused on delivering value to our customers. From product development to manufacturing, and quality to logistics and distribution, our foundational services allow our customers to access our capsule and health ingredients expert teams. Our experts work with customers to help identify, customise and ship the ideal solution for their next therapeutic or health supplement. This is supported by a world-class infrastructure network, built on industry-leading quality systems and reinforced by our commitment to sustainability and community.

We are constantly evolving and innovating to help customers to deliver products that meet in-demand patient and consumer needs, as well as key market trends. For example, Capsugel Enprotect capsules — one of our recent capsule innovations – has a breakthrough design that protects acid-sensitive APIs, prevents gastric irritation and allows for intestinal delivery. This capsule was recognised as the recipient of the 2023 Medicine Maker Innovation Award.

What opportunities do you see in the APAC capsule market?

There is huge growth potential within the APAC pharma market due to increasing populations, ageing societies, and demand to expand healthcare services. A rising middle class, and increasing awareness of health and wellness in many APAC markets, is driving significant demand for dietary supplements and pharma capsules. Pharma industries within APAC – whether innovative or generic, foreign or domestic – are likely to grow as a result. Alternative medicines e.g. Ayurveda in India