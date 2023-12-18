Innova Captab’s IPO to open on December 21, 2023

Investors can bid for a minimum of 33 equity shares and in multiples of 33 equity shares thereafter

Innova Captab has fixed the price band at Rs 426 to Rs 448 per equity share for its maiden Initial Public Offer (IPO). The IPO of the company will open on Thursday, December 21, 2023, for subscription and close on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. Investors can bid for a minimum of 33 equity shares and in multiples of 33 equity shares thereafter.

The offer of equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 3,200.00 million and an Offer for Sale (OFS) up to 5,580,357 equity shares, which comprises of up to 1,953,125 equity shares by Manoj Kumar Lohariwala, up to 1,953,125 equity shares by Vinay Kumar Lohariwala (Together with Manoj Kumar Lohariwala, the “Promoter Selling Shareholders”) and up to 1,674,107 equity shares by Gian Parkash Aggarwal (“the “Other Selling Shareholder” and together with the Promoter Selling Shareholders, the “Selling Shareholders”, and such offer for sale of Equity Shares by the Selling Shareholders, the “Offer for Sale “).

The offer is being made through the Book Building Process, wherein not more than 50 per cent of the offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers, not less than 15 per cent of the