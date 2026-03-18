India’s upcoming semaglutide boom: A turning point for GLP‑1 drugs, pricing and patient access

With semaglutide’s Indian patent set to expire on March 20, 2026, domestic drugmakers are preparing to enter the GLP‑1 market, potentially reshaping pricing, access and policy discussions around obesity and diabetes treatment. Semaglutide, the active ingredient behind blockbuster drugs used globally for diabetes and obesity treatment has rapidly become one of the most commercially successful therapies in modern medicine. As the Indian patent covering key aspects of the drug’s formulation and delivery approaches expiry, domestic pharmaceutical companies are preparing to introduce lower‑cost versions, potentially expanding access to a therapy that has so far remained expensive for many patients.

Globally, glucagon‑like peptide‑1 (GLP‑1) receptor agonists have emerged as one of the fastest‑growing segments in the pharmaceutical industry. The global semaglutide market is projected to exceed $30 billion in 2026, driven by rising demand for treatments that address both diabetes and obesity. Semaglutide has seen particularly strong uptake because of its dual role in glycaemic control and weight management. India’s GLP‑1 market remains relatively small but is expanding quickly.

Several Indian companies are already positioning themselves for entry once the patent expires. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has received regulatory approval to manufacture and market a generic semaglutide injection for weight management, with plans to launch after patent expiry. Other leading players, including Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Zydus Lifesciences and Alkem Laboratories are also preparing development programs or regulatory submissions. Pricing will be one of the most immediate consequences of generic entry. At present, GLP‑1 therapies remain expensive and largely confined to private healthcare channels. Competition from domestic manufacturers could lead to substantial price reduction initially, with further erosion possible as additional players enter the market. Lower prices could significantly expand access in a country where both diabetes and obesity are rising public‑health concerns.

India already has one of the world’s largest populations living with diabetes, while obesity rates are steadily increasing across urban and semi‑urban populations. The issue has also entered national policy discussions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently highlighted obesity as a growing health concern and emphasised the importance of preventive health and lifestyle changes. Greater medical acceptance of pharmacological treatment for obesity could further drive demand for GLP‑1 therapies in the coming years.

Policy and pricing frameworks will influence how widely these medicines are adopted. Inclusion in the NLEM can trigger price regulation under the Drug Price Control Order, 2013 through the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA). If GLP‑1 therapies begin to see widespread use for obesity management, policymakers may examine whether they should fall within structured price‑control mechanisms or broader access programmes.

Despite the opportunity, pharmaceutical companies entering this market will face several challenges. The expiry of the patent does not necessarily eliminate all intellectual‑property and regulatory barriers. Secondary patents covering delivery devices, formulations and manufacturing processes may still remain in force, making patent‑landscape reviews and freedom‑to‑operate assessments essential. Manufacturing complexity is another hurdle. Semaglutide is a peptide‑based injectable drug, requiring specialised manufacturing processes, sterile facilities and device integration capabilities. Companies that invest early in these areas may gain an advantage once the market opens. Safety considerations will also remain important. While semaglutide has shown significant benefits in clinical trials and real‑world use, it has also been associated with certain adverse effects reported globally. Common side effects include nausea, vomiting and gastrointestinal discomfort. Regulators have also monitored reports of pancreatitis, gallbladder disease and rare intestinal complications, while potential thyroid‑related risks continue to be studied.

The CDSCO has also released an advisory dated March 10, 2026 wherein all advertisements including direct or indirect surrogate promotional activities, disease awareness campaigns, digital medical outreach, influencer engagement, corporate campaigns and other activities that create brand recall/ product visibility of prescription drugs are strictly prohibited and any such activities will be treated as violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 read with the Drugs Rules, 1945. Prescription drugs including GLP-1 receptor agonist are required to be prescribed by qualified doctors as per approved indications and conditions of marketing authorizations. Further, obesity has been stated to be a chronic metabolic condition requiring comprehensive management and lifestyle interventions. Pharmaceutical therapy must not be projected in a manner that undermines public health activities promoting diet control, physical activity and preventive healthcare measures.

For India’s pharmaceutical sector, the expiry of semaglutide’s patent in 2026 represents more than a single product opportunity. It marks the opening of a new phase in the market for obesity and metabolic disease treatments, one that will test the industry’s ability to balance intellectual‑property strategy, regulatory preparedness, manufacturing capability and pricing innovation while expanding patient access to transformative therapies.