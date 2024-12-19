India’s pharma industry showcased at CPHI & PMEC India 2024

CPHI & PMEC India 2024 concluded successfully at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR, from November 26th to 28th. The three-day event brought together pharmaceutical innovations in machinery, analytical instruments, laboratory technologies, equipment, and ingredients. With over 60,000 attendees from 120 countries and more than 2,000 exhibitors, the event set new records for participation and exhibits.

The event gained notable recognition with Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting it on Twitter, emphasising the pharmaceutical sector’s growth potential and India’s position as the “pharmacy of the world.”

The opening ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries, including K. Raja Bhanu, Director General, Pharmexcil; Harish K Jain, President, FOPE; Namit Joshi, Vice Chairman, Pharmexcil; AVPS Chakravarthy, Global Ambassador, WPO; Rakesh Kumar, Chairman, India Expo Mart; Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India; Adam Anderson, Executive Vice President – Pharma, Informa Markets B.V.; and Rahul Deshpande, Senior Group Director, Informa Markets in India. They highlighted the event’s role in advancing the pharmaceutical sector and fostering global partnerships.

Exhibitors included key players such as Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Biocon, Glenmark Lifesciences, Morepen Laboratories, Hetero Labs, Lupin, and Merck Life Science. The PMEC pavilion featured advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing technologies from companies like ACG, Accupack Engineering, and Fette India.

Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director of Informa Markets in India, stated, “The Indian pharmaceutical industry continues to be a global leader in manufacturing excellence, ranking 3rd in production by volume and 14th by value, contributing 1.72 per cent to the nation’s GDP. India’s leadership is driven by cost-effective manufacturing, R&D costs 87 per cent lower than developed markets, and a skilled workforce. CPHI & PMEC India has been a catalyst for this growth, evolving into a global hub that represents the strength of the pharma industry and India’s flourishing domestic and R&D sectors. This year’s edition, the largest ever, marked a standout success, reinforcing India’s role in shaping the future of global healthcare and fostering impactful synergies.”

The event featured several impactful sessions, including the Pharma Leaders Roundtable, which brought industry leaders together to discuss global supply chain dynamics, technological advancements, and sustainability in pharma. The Pharma Connect Congress addressed key themes such as continuous innovation in manufacturing, India’s role as the “Pharmacy of the World,” digital adoption, and sustainability.

The Women in Pharma Roundtable explored generational challenges and barriers in the industry, celebrating diversity and fostering leadership and inclusivity.

The 11th edition of the India Pharma Awards recognised achievements in R&D, sustainability, operational excellence, and digital innovation.

With its largest edition to date, CPHI & PMEC India 2024 has reinforced its role as a platform for innovation and collaboration in the pharmaceutical industry, supporting the sector’s continued growth and global leadership.