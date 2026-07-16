Warburg Pincus acquires Integrace; Rehan Khan appointed CEO

Warburg Pincus has announced the acquisition of Integrace, a domestic formulations company focused on orthopaedics and gynaecology.

According to the company, Integrace has a portfolio of more than 20 brands across orthopaedics and gynaecology. It stated that the company has built relationships with more than 45,000 healthcare professionals across India through its scientific marketing practices, supported by a specialist prescriber base across orthopaedics and gynaecology.

As part of the transaction, Rehan Khan, former Managing Director at MSD and Abbott India, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Integrace. According to Warburg Pincus, he will lead the company’s next phase of growth in partnership with the investment firm.

Warburg Pincus stated that India’s pharmaceutical market continues to offer long-term growth opportunities, supported by healthcare awareness, rising incomes and expanding access to healthcare. The firm said it sees opportunities to build therapy-focused platforms through strategic consolidation.

Commenting on the acquisition, Himanshu Nema, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus, said; “Integrace has built an exceptional foundation with a differentiated portfolio in orthopedics and gynecology, a strong position in the high-growth therapeutics segments and trusted relationships with specialists. This acquisition reflects our conviction in therapy-focused, brand-led platforms and our ambition to build a scaled, market-leading pharmaceuticals business in India. We are excited to partner with Rehan and the team on this journey.”

Rehan Khan, Chief Executive Officer, Integrace, said;“India’s pharmaceutical market is large and attractive with predictable growth over the long-term, particularly in women’s health and orthopedic therapies. Integrace has built a strong platform through its differentiated portfolio, deep scientific strengths, and trusted relationships with healthcare professionals. With Warburg Pincus’ business-building expertise and healthcare investing experience, we look forward to building a scaled therapy-focused domestic formulations platform in India.”

As part of the transaction, existing shareholders True North and Temasek will fully exit their investment in Integrace.

Commenting on the development, Satish Chander, Partner, True North, said; “We are proud to have partnered with the Integrace team as they built it into a strong quality healthcare company that established a deep and respectable position amongst specialists through its science-based marketing practices. We wish Rehan, Warburg Pincus and the entire team continued success in the next phase of growth.”

Warburg Pincus stated that it has been investing in India for three decades and has built a healthcare investment portfolio across pharmaceuticals, medical technology, healthcare services and life sciences. According to the firm, its investments include Metropolis, Laurus Labs, MedPlus, Meril Life Sciences and Appasamy Associates. It added that the acquisition of Integrace expands its healthcare investment portfolio in India.