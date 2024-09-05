Indian Immunologicals unveils pediatric dose of indigenous Hepatitis A vaccine, Havisure

Hyderabad-based Indian Immunologicals (IIL) announced the launch of its pediatric dose of indigenous Hepatitis A vaccine, Havisure (0.5 ml).

IIL organised free Hepatitis A vaccination drives for children in two orphanages in Hyderabad to start with, which includes one specifically for blind children. IIL also conducted a health awareness session at an old age home, and these are continuous efforts towards creating awareness and better health for the community at large.

Addressing the occasion, Dr K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals, said, “We are delighted to introduce the pediatric dose of Havisure, the first indigenously developed Hepatitis A vaccine in India. IIL’s endeavour to make indigenous vaccines will give the necessary impetus to “Make in India” efforts.”

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the Hepatitis A virus, which predominantly affects children and can lead to severe health complications. Vaccination is the most cost-effective yet efficient method to prevent the disease. The Hepatitis A vaccine is available in both 0.5 ml and 1 ml dosage forms for pediatric and adult use, respectively.