PCIM&H recieves key ISO/SO IMS certifications

The Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy (PCIM&H) under the aegis of the Ministry of Ayush has achieved the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Integrated Management System (IMS) Certifications. This achievement marks a significant advancement for the Ayush sector, paving the way for enhanced global recognition and setting a new standard for excellence in Indian Medicine and Homeopathy.

PCIM&H has been awarded IS/ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management System (QMS), IS/ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management System (EMS) and IS/ISO 45001:2018 for Occupational Health & Safety Management System (OHSMS).

These accolades affirm PCIM&H’s commitment to upholding global standards of quality, environmental stewardship, and workplace safety. The certifications not only enhance PCIM&H’s operational efficiency but also support the Ministry of Ayush’s mission to promote high standards in Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homoeopathy.

Dr Raman Mohan Singh, Director, PCIM&H stated, “This certification system will help PCIM&H to enhance the operational efficiency and also will help to meet out the global quality standards. PCIM&H is developing the quality standards for Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy drugs in the form of Pharmacopoeia. The IMS certification system will help to assure the adherence to international acceptance of the pharmacopoeia standards developed by PCIM&H for ASU&H drugs.”

These certifications, granted by BIS, reflect PCIM&H’s dedication to adhering to international standards. The Quality Management System certification affirms PCIM&H’s ability to consistently meet and exceed customer expectations. The Environmental Management System certification highlights the organisation’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact and fostering sustainable practices. The Occupational Health and Safety Management System certification demonstrates PCIM&H’s proactive measures in maintaining a safe and healthy work environment.

Edits made by EP News Bureau