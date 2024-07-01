How AI is impacting ideation to commercialization in nutraceuticals

Season 2 of the Express Pharma – Nutrify Today Boardroom series presents key dialogues from the Nutrify C Suite Sumflex 2024, held over June 6-7, 2024.

The two day Nutrify Today C Suite Sumflex 2024, where over 360 decision-makers from around the globe gathered to explore and discuss the burgeoning opportunities within the Indian market, mirrored the World Economic Forum on a micro-scale, tailored specifically for the nutraceutical industry. It brought together investors, industry CEOs, government officials from various countries, and distributors to deliberate on global nutraceutical standardisation and the promotion of responsible nutraceuticals.

In this video, industry leaders talk about ‘Nutrify Genie 365 Today and Tomorrow’, sharing insights on a year of using the AI tool, NutrifyGenie, which helps companies in ideation and commercialisation while ensuring regulatory compliance across 11 countries. Nutrify Today C Suite Sumflex 2024 also saw the launch of the NutrifyGenie 2.0, available on WhatsApp and desktop.

[+] Dr Vikram Munshi, Founder, Whitespace Consulting (Moderator)

[+] Subba Rao, Managing Director, Crius Life Sciences

[+] Dr. Nandan Joshi, Head Medical Affairs – Nutrition, India & Emerging Markets, Dr. Reddy Labs

[+] CA Cyrus Patel, Senior Director, Jubilant Generics

[+] Dr Narendra Tripathi, Regulatory Affairs & Member, ASSOCHAM

[+] Dr Babu U V, Head R&D, Himalaya Wellness

[+] Dr Baidyanath Mishra, Head R&D, Dabur