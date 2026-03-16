Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA to launch Potassium Phosphates injection USP
The company will begin distribution in March 2026.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA has announced the upcoming launch of Potassium Phosphates Injection USP, 15 mmol P / 22 mEq K per 5 mL and 45 mmol P / 66 mEq K per 15 mL Single-Dose Vials and 150 mmol P / 220 mEq K per 50 mL Pharmacy Bulk Package Vials.
Glenmark’s Potassium Phosphates Injection USP, 15 mmol P / 22 mEq K per 5 mL and 45 mmol P / 66 mEq K per 15 mL Single-Dose Vials and 150 mmol P / 220 mEq K per 50 mL Pharmacy Bulk Package Vials is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Potassium Phosphates Injection USP, 15 mmol P / 22 mEq K per 5 mL, 45 mmol P / 66 mEq K per 15 mL, and 150 mmol P / 220 mEq K per 50 mL of Fresenius Kabi [NDA 212832]. Glenmark will begin distribution in March 2026.
Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America said, “We look forward to growing our portfolio of products within the institutional channel with the upcoming launch of Potassium Phosphates Injection USP, 15 mmol P / 22 mEq K per 5 mL and 45 mmol P / 66 mEq K per 15 mL Single-Dose Vials and 150 mmol P / 220 mEq K per 50 mL Pharmacy Bulk Package Vials. We continue to strengthen our commitment to bring quality and affordable alternatives to market for patients in need with each injectable launch.”