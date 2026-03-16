Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA to launch Potassium Phosphates injection USP

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA has announced the upcoming launch of Potassium Phosphates Injection USP, 15 mmol P / 22 mEq K per 5 mL and 45 mmol P / 66 mEq K per 15 mL Single-Dose Vials and 150 mmol P / 220 mEq K per 50 mL Pharmacy Bulk Package Vials.

Glenmark’s Potassium Phosphates Injection USP, 15 mmol P / 22 mEq K per 5 mL and 45 mmol P / 66 mEq K per 15 mL Single-Dose Vials and 150 mmol P / 220 mEq K per 50 mL Pharmacy Bulk Package Vials is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Potassium Phosphates Injection USP, 15 mmol P / 22 mEq K per 5 mL, 45 mmol P / 66 mEq K per 15 mL, and 150 mmol P / 220 mEq K per 50 mL of Fresenius Kabi [NDA 212832]. Glenmark will begin distribution in March 2026.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America said, “We look forward to growing our portfolio of products within the institutional channel with the upcoming launch of Potassium Phosphates Injection USP, 15 mmol P / 22 mEq K per 5 mL and 45 mmol P / 66 mEq K per 15 mL Single-Dose Vials and 150 mmol P / 220 mEq K per 50 mL Pharmacy Bulk Package Vials. We continue to strengthen our commitment to bring quality and affordable alternatives to market for patients in need with each injectable launch.”