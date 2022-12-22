Guerison Pharma to enter India’s ophthalmology market

Guerison yesterday said that the company is setting its footprints in India’s ophthalmology market.

Guerison uses research to advance an agenda and ensures that patients have access to the best wellness treatments available worldwide. It also provides allopathic medicines, including OPD and OT items, anti-oxidant multi-vitamin tablets, dry eye supplements and eye drops to treat various corneal and retinal problems, the company said in a statement.

It also said that the company’s manufacturing facility is fully compliant with top-notch technology, and has obtained accreditation from the WHO-GMP and ISO, as well as several other countries across the world. The company is quickly building a presence in the Indian ophthalmology market and claims to create new and innovative product ranges that meet the needs of doctors, surgeons and patients.