Aparna Pharmaceuticals secures EUGMP certification for Pydibhimavaram facility

Aparna Pharmaceuticals, a leading manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Advanced Drug Intermediates, announced it has received European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (EUGMP) site approval for its manufacturing facility located in Pydibhimavaram, Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.

In parallel, the company has launched a state-of-the-art research and development center spanning 7,300 sq. ft. in Genome Valley, Hyderabad – India’s first organised life sciences cluster. These advancements underscore Aparna’s commitment to quality, compliance, and innovation in pharmaceutical manufacturing and research.

In addition to securing EUGMP clearance, Aparna Pharmaceuticals has also been granted its first Certificate of Suitability (CEP) for Clopidogrel Hydrogen Sulfate. The EUGMP certification marks a major milestone, enabling the company to further expand its global presence by supplying high-quality medicines to European markets.

The Pydibhimavaram facility had already received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) early last year. With the latest EUGMP recognition, alongside certification from WHO-GMP and CDSCO, the site is now aligned with multiple international quality benchmarks, reinforcing Aparna Pharmaceuticals’ position as a trusted global healthcare partner.

Speaking about the announcement, Rakesh Reddy, Managing Director, Aparna Pharmaceuticals said, “These developments are a significant step forward for Aparna Pharmaceuticals as we continue to align ourselves with the highest global benchmarks of quality and compliance. The EUGMP approval, coupled with the launch of our R&D center in Genome Valley, reflects our unwavering commitment to standardization and continuous innovation on a global scale. These achievements strengthen our ability to serve regulated markets, accelerate the development of complex molecules, continue R&D in areas of interest and realize our vision of becoming a trusted partner in advancing healthcare solutions worldwide.”

The Pydibhimavaram facility, spread across 170,000 sq. mt. (~40 acres), currently produce approximately 250 MT per month of pharmaceutical APIs and advanced intermediates across multiple therapeutic areas. With continued investments in manufacturing, R&D, and compliance, the company is targeting over 30% CAGR for the next five years, driven by strong demand from regulated markets, portfolio expansion, and deeper collaborations with global healthcare partners on custom manufacturing projects.

Aligned with this growth strategy, Aparna Pharmaceuticals’ new R&D center aims to expand its in-house product portfolio while positioning itself as a preferred CDMO partner, delivering innovative and reliable solutions to global healthcare leaders.

Building on these achievements, Aparna Pharmaceuticals is poised to accelerate its innovation-led growth journey, strengthen its presence in global regulated markets, and contribute meaningfully to advancing safe, effective, and affordable healthcare solutions worldwide.