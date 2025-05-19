GSK’s Nucala highlights IL-5 inhibition in reducing COPD exacerbations in eosinophilic patients: GlobalData

GSK’s Nucala (mepolizumab) demonstrated a consistent reduction in exacerbation rates among patients with eosinophilic chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), irrespective of prior severe event history, according to findings presented at the 2025 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference. These results further solidify the role of IL-5 inhibition in biomarker-driven COPD management, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s latest analysis of the Phase III MATINEE trial (NCT04133909) highlights Nucala’s ability to reduce moderate or severe exacerbations by 25 per cent in patients with a history of severe exacerbations and by 21 per cent in those without such a history. In both groups, Nucala significantly lowered the rate of exacerbations requiring emergency department (ED) visits or hospitalisation—by 32 per cent in the severe subgroup and 40 per cent in the non-severe group—over a period of up to 104 weeks.

Asiyah Nawab, Healthcare Analyst, GlobalData, comments: “The consistent benefit seen in both high-risk and lower-risk eosinophilic COPD patients highlights Nucala’s broad utility. These results can support its positioning as a foundational therapy in a segment where precision biologics are beginning to take hold.”

The MATINEE trial enrolled 804 patients aged ≥40 years with screening blood eosinophil counts ≥300 cells/μL and a history of ≥2 moderate or ≥1 severe exacerbations in the prior year. All patients were receiving triple inhaled therapy. In addition to reducing exacerbation rates, Nucala improved health-related quality of life, with a greater proportion of patients achieving ≥4-point improvements in the St George’s Respiratory Questionnaire (SGRQ) score—particularly among those without prior severe events.

Nawab adds, “The findings from the MATINEE trial reinforce Nucala’s efficacy across different levels of baseline disease severity and align with precision medicine strategies increasingly used to identify high-value subgroups within the broader COPD population. Despite a delayed FDA decision following its 07 May PDUFA date, the totality of evidence from METREX, METREO, and MATINEE trials provides a strong platform for potential regulatory approval.

“With the recent approval of GSK’s Dupixent (dupilumab) in COPD and the growing emphasis on biomarker stratification, Nucala’s consistent performance in high-eosinophil populations could carve out a differentiated role, especially given its mature safety profile and experience in respiratory indications.”

GSK’s extensive experience with Nucala in asthma and eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA), combined with established payer familiarity, may facilitate market access if approved for COPD. However, competitive positioning against upstream agents such as Dupixent will require clear value messaging, robust real-world data, and targeted diagnostics to optimise prescriber uptake.

Nawab concludes, “The MATINEE results provide a compelling case for Nucala’s use in eosinophilic COPD. Success will depend not only on regulatory approval but on strategic execution across diagnostics, pricing, and payer alignment to maximise its impact in an increasingly competitive and biomarker-driven biologics market.”