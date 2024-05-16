Growth Guardian I Sanjaya Mariwala, Executive Chairman and Managing Director, OmniActive Health Technologies

In this special edition of the Express Pharma-NutrifyToday Boardroom Series, we introduce you to Sanjaya Mariwala, Executive Chairman and Managing Director, OmniActive Health Technologies, one of the six Growth Guardians who will judge the merit of the contestants during the Nutrify C Suite Sumflex – Innovation Battlefield.

As the Founder President of the Association of Herbal and Nutraceuticals Manufacturers of India (AHNMI), Mariwala has also gained quite a reputation as a mentor and angel investor across sectors, with 2 investments in the food products sector.

In the interview, Mariwala stresses that funding is not limited, ideas are, so good ideas will get funding.

He lists the qualities he would like to see in potential investees. while advising startups on the challenges and pitfalls along the entrepreneurship journey.

He also shortlists the segments he feels are most interesting in the nutra and functional foods segments that he is tracking as an investor.