Government of India to host Bharat NutraVerse Expo 2025

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, through the Shellac and Forest Products Export Promotion Council (SHEFEXIL), will host the Bharat NutraVerse Expo 2025 from 4–6 September 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The event will convene stakeholders from more than 25 countries, including the United States, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Australia, Spain, Switzerland, South Africa, Hong Kong and nations within the European Union. The objective is to strengthen international collaboration in nutraceuticals, nutrition, health and wellness, with a focus on strategic partnerships, market expansion, and trade growth.

Participants will include raw material suppliers such as KSM-66 Ashwagandha, Sami-Sabinsa, Bio-gen Extracts, Arjuna Natural, Green Space Herbs, and OmniActive, along with business growth strategists 6AM and academic representation from Southern Cross University, Australia. The exhibiting and participating organisations cover botanical research, functional food innovation, manufacturing and export-ready solutions.

“The Bharat NutraVerse Expo 2025 is more than an exhibition – it is a meeting point for visionaries, decision-makers and innovators who will shape the next chapter of our industry,” said Dr Debjani Roy, Executive Director, SHEFEXIL.

“It is a place where business meets policy, research meets application, and India’s capabilities meet global demand,” she added. “This is the moment for India to step forward as a leading force in health, nutraceuticals, nutrition, and food-tech innovation.”

According to SHEFEXIL, India’s nutraceutical sector has grown from USD 2 billion in 2015 to USD 22 billion in 2025, with projections indicating a market potential of USD 100 billion in the coming years. The Expo theme, Inspiring India’s Nutraceutical Mission, reflects a commitment to export-led growth, global regulatory alignment, and the positioning of India as an innovation and manufacturing hub for nutraceuticals.

The three-day programme will include knowledge-sharing sessions, business meetings, and trade networking opportunities. It will also see participation from Women In Nutraceuticals, a global non-profit organisation working towards gender and societal equity in the nutraceutical supply chain.

The conference sessions will cover topics including India’s Nutraceutical Export Vision 2030, plant-based health innovation, global regulatory landscapes, Ayurveda and modern clinical integration, scaling investible nutraceutical ventures, and gender and societal equity in the nutraceutical sector.

According to the organisers, the Expo will also feature B2B buyer–seller meets with pre-scheduled appointments, a Speaker’s Lounge and Innovation Stage for product and idea presentations, curated networking zones, and an innovation launchpad targeting domestic and export markets.

