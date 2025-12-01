Telangana launches Telangana 1 Bio to support biologics scale-up and innovation

The Government of Telangana has announced a major expansion of Genome Valley’s innovation ecosystem with the inauguration of Telangana 1 Bio, described as India’s first single-use bioprocess design and scale-up facility. The launch aims to advance the country’s biologics and next-generation therapeutics capabilities.

Telangana has an established talent base in biosimilars and vaccines, but predictable and affordable scale-up infrastructure has been identified as a longstanding gap. Telangana 1 Bio has been developed to provide end-to-end process development and pilot-scale validation support. The facility is positioned to support both start-ups and established companies in reducing capital expenditure and accelerating development timelines. The initiative aligns with the State’s plan to strengthen Genome Valley as a centre for R&D-led biotechnology.

Telangana 1 Bio has been conceptualised by the Government through Telangana Lifesciences, the Department of Biotechnology (Government of India), and the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation. The hub spans two acres at Genome Valley and includes a single-use bioprocess scale-up facility with 500 L bioreactors, upstream and downstream processing infrastructure, and analytical capability. It also houses 150,000 sq. ft. of plug-and-play laboratories, configurable innovation suites, shared analytical spaces, and bioprocess training labs. The Bioprocess Design Centre has been developed in partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The inauguration also marked 25 years of Genome Valley. Shri D. Sridhar Babu unveiled a new Genome Valley logo and released the design of a planned entry gateway structure along the State Highway. The Minister also announced over Rs. 200 crore in infrastructure upgrades to support continued expansion. Upgrades will include new roads, power improvements, and landscaping enhancements.

Under a public-private partnership model, the State has enabled Rs. 150 crore in core infrastructure investment. Thermo Fisher Scientific has invested Rs. 90 crore in the Bioprocess Design Centre and Customer Experience Centre. Telangana 1 Bio is projected to attract an additional Rs. 500 crore from tenant companies and generate over 500 jobs.

Shri D. Sridhar Babu officially inaugurated Telangana 1 Bio alongside government representatives and industry leaders. Senior executives from Thermo Fisher Scientific, including Executive Vice President Fred Lowery, participated in the inauguration.

Speaking at the launch, Shri D. Sridhar Babu said, “As Genome Valley marks 25 years, we are setting the course for its next 25. 1 Bio is one of India’s most important steps toward democratising access to biologics scale-up and accelerating the journey from discovery to clinical readiness. With this facility, innovations developed in India or anywhere in the world can now progress to pilot and clinical stages in Hyderabad faster, more predictably, and at lower cost. Alongside the new identity for Genome Valley, the gateway structure, and over Rs. 200 crores in planned infrastructure upgrades, we are preparing this cluster for its next wave of global leadership in the life sciences.”

Sanjay Kumar, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Industries & Commerce and ITE&C Departments, Government of Telangana, stated, “Telangana continues to lead the country’s life sciences growth story, accounting for 40 per cent of its pharma production and a third of global vaccine production. 1 Bio adds an important dimension by giving innovators access to world-class bioprocess development and scale-up capacity within the State.”

Shakthi M. Nagappan, CEO, Telangana Life Sciences Foundation, said, “1 Bio fills one of the most critical missing links in India’s biologics ecosystem. Start-ups and established companies can now use this shared facility to validate processes, generate pilot data, and build confidence in manufacturability without heavy upfront investments. By providing world-class bioprocess development capability inside Genome Valley in partnership with Thermofisher, we are strengthening the pathway from research to real-world products.”

Tony Acciarito, President, Asia Pacific and Middle East, Africa, Thermo Fisher Scientific, commented, “India’s life sciences sector is at an inflection point. These new centres reinforce our commitment to supporting the region’s growth through meaningful collaborations that help researchers and industry partners move from ideas to impact faster.”

Srinath Venkatesh, Managing Director, India and South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific, added, “We are committed to enabling a sustainable ecosystem that integrates talent, infrastructure, and cutting-edge technology, strengthening India’s position on the global biopharma and life sciences stage. Expanding our capability footprint through these centres demonstrates our vision to be the preferred partner for innovation, development, and manufacturing within the country.”