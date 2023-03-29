Govt cancels licences of 18 pharma companies for producing spurious drugs

Central and state regulators conducted joint inspections at 76 pharma companies and cancelled the licences of 18 of them for producing spurious and adulterated drugs, official sources said

The inspections were carried out across 20 states and UTs in the past 15 days, they said. The names of the companies are not yet known.

“Licences of 18 pharma companies have been cancelled for manufacturing spurious and adulterated drugs and for violating GMP …. Besides, 26 firms have been given show-cause notices,” an official source said.

The sources said that as part of the special drive, the regulators have identified 203 firms. A majority of the companies are from Himachal Pradesh (70), followed by Uttarakhand (45) and Madhya Pradesh (23).

Recently, questions have been raised over the quality of drugs manufactured by India-based companies.

(Edits by EP News Bureau)