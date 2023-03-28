Ingredion announces strategic investments to expand into high-value pharma ingredients

Ingredion announced two strategic investments in India to expand into high-value pharma applications.

During the third quarter of 2022, the company acquired Amishi Drugs & Chemicals (AD&C), headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, which manufactures super disintegrants, lubricants, and viscosifiers complementing its portfolio of starch, mannitol, and dextrose product offerings.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the company secured a majority position in Mannitab Pharma Specialties, based out of Malegaon, India. Started by M.B. Sugars, Mannitab produces spray dried mannitol for direct compression. The company’s investment will further expand Mannitab’s manufacturing capacity and support global exports.

“These strategic investments expand our specialty pharma product portfolio to better serve our customers in India, which is one of the fastest-growing pharma markets globally,” said Jim Zallie, Ingredion’s president and CEO.

As a result of these strategic investments, the company’s portfolio of functional excipients now includes binders, fillers, super-disintegrants, lubricants, gelatin replacers for softgels, viscosifiers, encapsulation materials, and parenteral grade dextrose.

“Ingredion looks forward to partnering with pharma and nutraceutical formulators and helping them meet regulatory challenges, progress drug development and identify emerging trends,” added Rana Kayal, Global Director for pharma and nutraceuticals.