Goa to introduce pricing policy for innovative lifesaving therapies

The Government of Goa will implement the Pricing Policy for Innovative Lifesaving Therapies (PPILT) to improve access to high-cost medical treatments. The policy aims to enable fair and sustainable pricing for essential healthcare, including medical devices, diagnostics, and medicines, with a focus on patients with rare or complex diseases.

The announcement was made at a Continuing Medical Education (CME) event on the topic AI’s use in diagnosing Lung Cancer Early in Goa. Goa will be the first state in India to adopt this policy framework, which will introduce confidential and outcome-linked pricing agreements between the government and pharmaceutical innovators. The rollout will begin with lung cancer treatment.

According to the government, the policy will allow procurement of advanced therapies at reduced costs, enabling the public healthcare budget to benefit more patients.

“Innovative therapies for diseases like cancer, rare genetic disorders, and autoimmune conditions can cost upwards of INR 50 lakhs per year, placing them difficult for patients especially from underserved communities. Goa’s adoption of this pricing policy is vital and a timely step to advance health equity in the state. A value-based approach to pricing will improve access for patients and marks a new era focusing on helping more and more patients,” said Shri Vishwajit Rane, Health Minister of Goa.

Since 2024, artificial intelligence has been integrated into Goa’s public healthcare system across 18 government hospitals and health centres. Through Qure.ai’s qXR AI solution, over 70,000 chest X-rays have been screened, detecting more than 6,000 pulmonary nodules and flagging over 500 individuals with high risk for lung cancer. Early detection has led to confirmed diagnoses and timely treatment, reducing treatment delays and costs.

The programme, led by the Government of Goa in partnership with Qure.ai and AstraZeneca, demonstrates how public and private sectors can combine technology and expertise to shape health policy.

Commenting on the collaboration, Prashant Warier, CEO and Founder of Qure.ai, said: “The integration of AI into Goa’s public health network shows that digital transformation can start with AI as the foundation, rather than waiting for complete infrastructure. By screening over 70,000 chest X-rays in government facilities, we have proven that advanced technology can work effectively in public health systems and deliver measurable outcomes. Goa’s new pricing policy addresses the next critical step by ensuring that, once diseases are detected early, patients can access advanced therapies without prohibitive costs. This three-way partnership has created a first-of-its-kind model in which pharma innovation, coupled with technology, has made an end-to-end lung cancer patient screening and monitoring pathway possible. It has the potential to serve as a blueprint for health systems around the world.”

The policy was proposed by the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), an independent body representing research-based global pharmaceutical companies in India. It is expected to encourage both global and Indian pharmaceutical companies to introduce new treatments in Goa with a sustainable procurement pathway.