Global Digital Health Summit to dwell on AI’s impact on pharma and healthcare industry

The Global Digital Health Summit 2025 (GDHS) to take place from September 19-21, 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre under the theme “RESET”.

Endorsed by MeitY, Government of India, the Global Digital Health Summit has been designated the “Official Pre-Summit Event of the AI Impact Summit 2026,” underscoring its central role in shaping India’s global AI agenda and amplifying its impact on digital health policy and innovation.

Under the collective visionary leadership of Summit Co-chairs—Dr. Rajendra Pratap Gupta, Dr.

Tobias Silberzahn, Dr. Joseph C. Kvedar, and Mr. Bakul Patel—GDHS 2025 is a strategic intervention, designed to catapult healthcare professionals into the digital-first future that is already transforming patient care. Supported by the Ministry of AYUSH, the National Human Rights Commission, and the Government of Telangana, this summit stands as the biggest healthcare summit in the world.

The three-day journey follows a powerful progression:

Day 1: Re-imagining Healthcare from the Grounds-up – Participants will deconstruct traditional healthcare models and rebuild them with digital-first thinking, exploring fundamental shifts in patient engagement, care delivery, and system design.

Day 2: Tech-driven Transformation Across the Ecosystem – The focus shifts to practical implementation, showcasing cutting-edge technologies, AI applications, and digital tools that are already revolutionizing healthcare delivery across continents.

Day 3: Scaling Innovations That Matter – The final day concentrates on taking breakthrough innovations from pilot to global scale, with real-world case studies and actionable frameworks for sustainable growth.

This is the first summit to openly address AI-driven layoffs in healthcare, tackling head-on the industry’s most sensitive transformation challenge. The overarching theme centers on artificial intelligence, designed to demystify AI’s role in healthcare and empower professionals to become creators, not just consumers, of AI technology.

For the first time, healthcare management and technology are being fully integrated in a summit, bridging the gap between clinical practice and technological innovation.

The speaker roster spans government leaders, including Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha (Secretary, AYUSH, Government of India); Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY and CEO , Indian AI; Dr. Rajeev Raghuvanshi (Drugs Controller General of India), alongside innovators and healthcare transformation leaders from institutions like Mayo Clinic, National University of Singapore, and leading health-tech companies.

More than just networking, this event drives strategic partnerships among healthcare’s most influential voices, including frontline clinicians, healthcare providers, MedTech and HealthTech innovators, pharmaceutical leaders, policymakers, and technology disruptors. A key highlight of GDHS 2025 is its dual focus on both knowledge and skill enhancement, ensuring that attendees leave with immediately applicable competencies. These include a Level 1 AI Certification, 24 CPD credit hours accredited by the CPD Standards Office (UK), and 15 CNE hours from the Indian Nursing Council—making it the premier credentialing opportunity for advancing Digital Health.

“In healthcare, more than 99% of people are used by AI, while only 1% actually use AI. We want to change that—so that every person who attends the summit becomes a creator of AI tools, not just a user & this will become the first summit in the world to train all delegates on Level -1 Certification for Artificial Intelligence,” said, Dr. Rajendra Pratap Gupta, Summit Chair and former advisor to the Union Health Minister.