Academically Global launches PharmaHackers 2025 for pharmacy students and professionals

Academically Global, the healthcare-focused EdTech platform, has announced the launch of PharmaHackers 2025, a first-of-its-kind global festival of knowledge and innovation for pharmacy students and professionals. The event will coincide with World Pharmacists Day on 25 September and promises to be a game-changer for young minds in the pharmacy field.

What sets PharmaHackers apart is the opportunity it offers. The most outstanding idea to emerge from the competition will receive seed funding of up to ₹1 crore, turning bold concepts into real-world impact.

PharmaHackers is open to Diploma in Pharmacy (D.Pharm), Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm), Master of Pharmacy (M.Pharm), Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD), and PhD in Pharmacy students, interns, and working professionals. The competition unfolds in two stages: Quiz Challenge and Innovation Challenges.

In Quiz challenges, participants will take part in a timed quiz on 25 and 26 September. This round is designed to test knowledge, speed, and problem-solving ability. Top performers will move to the next stage.

From 27 to 29 September, shortlisted participants will present their innovative solutions in the form of posters or digital reels in the stage two of innovation challenge. The emphasis will be on originality, creativity, and practical impact.

Final results will be announced on 15 October. Along with the ₹1 crore seed funding for the best and most innovative startup idea, winners will also receive rewards worth Rs. 15 lakhs. Participants can look forward to free courses, internship opportunities, and mentorship with industry experts. Special awards will honor the top-performing colleges, supported by extensive branding opportunities both in India and abroad. To further celebrate participation, referral rewards and certificates will recognise valuable community contributions.

A unique highlight of this initiative is the opportunity to intern directly with Dr. Akram Ahmad, a globally recognized pharmacist, researcher, and CEO & Founder of Academically Global.

This internship is designed to be a true learning experience, offering participants invaluable insights into healthcare innovation, research, and leadership.

PharmaHackers is more than just a competition. It is a platform to celebrate the potential of pharmacy professionals, build their confidence, and showcase ideas that can change the future of healthcare.

Dr. Akram Ahmad, Founder of Academically Global said, “PharmaHackers is where pharmacy talent meets opportunity. By providing seed funding of up to ₹1 crore, we are creating a launchpad for ideas that can truly transform the industry and inspire the next generation of leaders. I remember the recognition I once received as a student through a pharmacy quiz. That moment gave me confidence, and with PharmaHackers we want to create the same opportunity at scale for today’s learners.”