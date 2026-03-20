Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA launches authorised generic to Milnacipran Hydrochloride tablets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA announces the launch of Milnacipran Hydrochloride tablets, 12.5 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg. Glenmark’s Milnacipran Hydrochloride Tablets, 12.5 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg is the authorised generic to Savella Tablets, 12.5 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending January 2026, the Savella Tablets, 12.5 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately $102.9 million.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America said, “We are excited to announce the launch of Milnacipran Hydrochloride Tablets, 12.5 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg, the authorized generic to Savella Tablets. This launch further strengthens our commitment to bring to market quality and affordable alternatives for patients.”