Eris launches weekly shot of Semaglutide starting at ₹220 per shot

Eris Lifesciences, a leading Indian branded formulations company, today announced a breakthrough step in expanding access to advanced diabetes care with the launch of its generic Semaglutide under the brand ‘SUNDAE’ in India. Reinforcing its commitment as a responsible stakeholder in addressing the country’s growing diabetes burden, Eris is introducing SUNDAE in multi-dose vial formats at highly accessible pricing starting at Rs 1,290 per month for the 2 mg/1.5 ml and 4 mg/3 ml variants.

This launch significantly improves affordability, bringing effective GLP-1 therapy within reach for nearly 70% of India’s diabetes patient population. The Company also plans to further enhance patient convenience and adoption with the introduction of a pen-device version in April priced at MRP of INR 4,000, INR 4,200 and INR 4,500 per month for the strengths 2mg/1.5ml, 4mg/3ml and 8mg/3ml respectively.

Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, has emerged as a transformative therapy for Type 2 diabetes and weight management, driven by strong outcomes in glycemic control and weight reduction. With India’s rapidly growing diabetic population and rising awareness of obesity, GLP-1 therapies present a significant growth opportunity.

Eris has established a strong presence in diabetology through deep engagement with specialists across India. The addition of semaglutide further strengthens its advanced diabetes portfolio and expands its role in next-generation metabolic care.

The company said: “Semaglutide represents a breakthrough in the management of diabetes and metabolic disorders, with the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes. With the launch of SUNDAE, we are fulfilling our responsibility to make such advanced therapies truly accessible and affordable to a much larger patient population. This reflects our continued commitment to strengthening our diabetes portfolio with high-impact, patient-centric solutions, while leveraging our strong presence in chronic care to drive rapid adoption and expand access across India.

We have been proactively preparing to unlock the GLP-1 opportunity in a meaningful way, and this initiative marks an important step in democratizing access to innovative therapies. We believe it will not only help address the growing diabetes burden in the country but also serve as a key driver of sustainable, long-term value creation for Eris.”