Zydus launches Aerolife Mini, to simplify inhaler use for asthma and COPD patients

Zydus Lifesciences, an innovation-led life-sciences company with an international presence, has launched Aerolife Mini, a next-generation pMDI enhancer marking a significant step in the company’s strategy to drive drug device led innovation in respiratory care. Aerolife Mini is India’s first portable and foldable spacer, making it highly convenient to use. Zydus has launched this device under an exclusive licensing arrangement with AeroDel Technology Innovations.

India faces a significant and growing burden of chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and bronchiectasis, driven by factors such as rising air pollution, smoking, recurrent infections, and delayed diagnosis. Millions of patients rely on long-term inhaled therapy to control symptoms, reduce exacerbations, and maintain their quality of life.

While inhaled medications remain central to treatment, effective delivery of the drug to the lungs remains a critical challenge. Real-world studies indicate that inhaler technique is frequently suboptimal, with nearly 94% of patients making at least one critical error , resulting in drug loss and reduced therapeutic benefit.

Spacer devices are known to enhance lung deposition of pressurised metered-dose inhaler (pMDI)–delivered drugs by reducing coordination errors. However, the spacer device segment remains largely undifferentiated, with most existing products characterised by bulky form factors that limit daily portability. Additionally, repeated assembly requirements increase the risk of incorrect use and low real-world adherence, particularly outside the home. Conventional spacers have limitations in delivering consistent value at scale, despite proven clinical efficacy.

Aerolife Mini introduces a compact, foldable, and ready to use design that fundamentally redefines how spacers are used. The drug device is expected to achieve better drug deposition, improve compliance, enhance patient confidence and provide greater convenience.

This initiative aligns with Zydus’ long-term strategy of building innovation-led sustainable, differentiated respiratory franchises through patient-centric drug devices.