Glenmark Pharma hosts drug discovery workshop for Sion Hospital students

Glenmark Pharma hosted MBBS students at one of its R&D centers in Mumbai for a special workshop on drug discovery. The workshop is part of Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College’s (LTMMC) Trinity event that brings together over 3000 MBBS student delegates from across the country and around the world.

The tour was aimed at encouraging medical students to explore new horizons in their academic journey.

This year, the opportunity was extended to 74 student delegates from LTMMC (Sion Hospital).

Through this tour, the student delegates had the chance to witness the multiple avenues of an R&D centre that work together to develop medicines responsible for treating patients.

Through this, the company aims to inspire the next generation of medical professionals and drive them towards making significant contributions in the field of research.