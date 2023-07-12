Merck announces 3rd edition of Merck Young Scientist Award 2023

Ten individuals will be awarded prizes totalling Rs 2,250,000

Merck has announced its third edition of the Merck Young Scientist Award 2023 to recognise young scientists in India. This award traditionally acknowledges young scientists from academia, who are making a difference in the lives of millions across India, through their cutting-edge research in life sciences.

The application process that began on June 26, 2023, continues up to August 16, 2023. This year the initiative will honour 10 curious minds for their scientific contribution toward human progress.

To be eligible for the 2023 Merck Young Scientist Award, researchers must be associated with a research institute with less than 10 years of post-Ph.D. research experience and reside in India. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on November 24, 2023.

This year’s award program will welcome applications from three distinct categories, namely:

o Biological sciences

o Chemical sciences

o A special category dedicated to Sustainability Research (green chemistry, renewable/alternate energy, sustainable materials and manufacturing), reflecting the growing significance of environmental consciousness in scientific research

A total of 10 scientists will be awarded the 2023 Merck Young Scientist Award; 2 winners each in the fields of biological and chemical sciences and 1 winner in sustainability research. Additionally, there will be 5 runner-up recipients. The winners will receive a prize of Rs 350,000 and the runners-up will be awarded Rs 100,000.

Dhananjay Singh, Head of Science and Lab Solutions, Merck Life Science said, “This year, we have chosen to focus on sustainability apart from the disciplines of Chemistry and Biology since we believe as an organisation that sustainability is a key pillar of scientific research. Bringing this up as a highlight will also make it evident to the industry and academics how central sustainability is as a theme as we all work toward human progress. While the primary objective is to continue to identify and honour the talented young scientists across India, we also want to take this opportunity to make sustainability a buzzword to create awareness for the same through an award that is well known amongst the scientific fraternity. As always, we eagerly anticipate the remarkable findings that will arise from the diligent research efforts of these exceptional scientists this year as well.”