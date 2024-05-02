Akums introduces DCGI approved FDC medication

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals introduces, Amlodipine, Telmisartan & Metoprolol (ER) film coated tablets, a fixed-dose combination (FDC) medication for the management of uncontrolled essential hypertension with stable coronary artery disease. This FDC integrates the therapeutic benefits of three well-established medications into a single, convenient tablet, offering a comprehensive approach to blood pressure control.

With the approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Amlodipine, Telmisartan & Metoprolol (ER) film coated tablets represent an advancement in cardiovascular care. By combining the therapeutic benefits of calcium channel blockers, angiotensin II receptor antagonists, and beta-adrenergic blockers, this FDC offers a comprehensive approach to blood pressure control. The individual mechanism of action of each component contributes to the FDC’s efficacy in hypertension management. Amlodipine, by blocking voltage-dependent L-type calcium channels, induces vasodilation and decreases vascular smooth muscle contractility, thereby lowering blood pressure. Telmisartan selectively inhibits the angiotensin II AT1 receptor subtype, promoting blood vessel relaxation. Metoprolol (ER), a cardio-selective beta-1-adrenergic receptor inhibitor, reduces cardiac output through negative inotropic and chronotropic effects.

Single-pill triple combinations of different classes of drugs with complementary mechanisms of action help to treat patients to a goal with improved efficacy and better adherence to treatment. Thus, this fixed dose of triple medications used as a single pill will improve patient’s dose compliance leading to better long-term BP control.

This represents an additional therapeutic approach to manage hypertension, offering a convenient approach that addresses multiple aspects of blood pressure regulation. Its introduction marks a step forward in the ongoing effort to combat hypertension and its associated complications, ultimately improving the quality of life for patients.