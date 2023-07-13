Asahi Kasei’s headquarters established in US

The Primary Executive Officer for Healthcare and staff will be located in existing Asahi Kasei offices in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston

Asahi Kasei announced that it is moving the global headquarters for its healthcare business to the United States. The Primary Executive Officer for healthcare and staff will be located in existing Asahi Kasei offices in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston.

The company’s healthcare lineup is diversified, ranging from innovative drugs for specialised therapeutic areas to solutions for serious cardiopulmonary conditions, and equipment and services for the manufacture of biotherapeutics.

Currently, healthcare accounts for 18 per cent of Asahi Kasei’s revenue, 33 per cent of operating income (fiscal 2022) and over 23 per cent of employees. While 78 per cent of Asahi Kasei’s healthcare sales are outside Japan, further global growth is expected, centered on the United States. The healthcare business domain is expected to be a main driver of Asahi Kasei’s overall growth.

Koshiro Kudo, President and CEO of Asahi Kasei stated, “We anticipate that a greater presence in the US with the healthcare team will create synergies and provide benefits for our material and homes businesses. This action is evidence that Asahi Kasei is accelerating its globalisation of its group businesses and that we are committed to transforming all operations.”

Richard Packer, Primary Executive Officer for Healthcare said, “By modifying our governance and management processes to allow one of our major business segments to be managed outside of Japan, we will be better able to move quickly, keep ahead of industry trends, and maintain our competitive edge. We look forward to better connecting our people and technologies to the global healthcare market. Similar connections will be made to our material and homes operations in the US.”