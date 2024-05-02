AbbVie and Sightsavers collaborate to raise awareness on Glaucoma in India

Sightsavers India has collaborated with AbbVie Therapeutics India to spearhead a joint campaign to enhance glaucoma awareness. Glaucoma, a leading cause of irreversible blindness in the country, affects approximately 1.2 million individuals and contributes to 5.5 per cent of total blindness cases. The awareness campaign, spanning 15 months, encompasses offline and online activities, including national and regional consultations, glaucoma screening camps, digital outreach through a dedicated microsite and social media promotions, and educational jingles.

Suresh Pattahil, MD of AbbVie Pharma, “With prevalence rates of glaucoma ranging from 1.7 per cent to 3.5 per cent in individuals aged 40 and above and a staggering 75-80 per cent of cases remaining undiagnosed, the urgency of our collaborative efforts cannot be overstated, and by addressing this, we can progress towards a future where sight loss is preventable and manageable. Through this concerted campaign, we aim to bridge gaps in understanding and access to care, empowering individuals to take proactive steps in preserving their vision.”

RN Mohanty, CEO of Sightsavers India, “Our collaboration with AbbVie India signifies a pivotal step forward in our mission to initiate the conversation and enhance understanding surrounding glaucoma in India. With millions at risk of irreversible blindness due to undiagnosed cases, our joint efforts aim to shed light on the complexities of glaucoma, promoting increased awareness and early detection.”

The campaign aims to reach a broad audience across India, particularly individuals aged 40 and above, through targeted outreach efforts and engaging content. By raising awareness and fostering community engagement, Sightsavers and AbbVie endeavour to pave the way towards a world where individuals are well-informed about glaucoma and its associated risks.