Dr. Jitendra Sharma, MD & CEO of AMTZ joins IBEF’s Board of Trustees 

The Ministry of Commerce & Industry has nominated Dr. Jitendra Sharma, Managing Director & CEO of Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ), to the Board of Trustees of the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF)—a prestigious trust under the Department of Commerce dedicated to promoting Brand India globally.

IBEF plays a pivotal role in creating international awareness of the Made in India label, showcasing India as a credible business partner, a preferred investment destination, and a source of world-class products and services.

Dr. Sharma’s inclusion highlights the Government’s focus on positioning India as a global hub for high-quality medical technologies and devices.

Dr. Jitendra Sharma, MD & CEO, AMTZ, said, “I am honoured to join the Board of Trustees of IBEF and thank the Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, for this trust. India’s medical devices sector has immense potential to drive innovation, exports, and employment. Together with IBEF, we aim to strengthen Brand India in global healthcare and technology markets.”

Rajeev Nath, Forum Coordinator, Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD), congratulated Dr. Sharma and added, “Congratulations to Dr. Sharma on this well-deserved appointment. We look forward to his leadership in rejuvenating Brand India’s medical devices strategy, building on the initiatives started by EEPC and IBEF at Arab Health. This is a crucial step in showcasing India as a world leader in affordable and advanced medical technologies.”

Hailing the decision of the Ministry Med Tech leaders and experts said Dr. Sharma’s appointment is expected to further the collaborative efforts of IBEF, industry stakeholders, and policymakers to elevate India’s stature in global trade and medical innovation.